Kanika Kapoor’s Lucknow party pics go viral after coronavirus diagnosis, internet calls her irresponsible

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:06 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday and multiple people are now fearing for their own health. Kanika seems to have contracted the virus on her recent trip to the UK. When she returned to India, she attended parties and events in Lucknow, unaware about the infection.

Now, pictures from those parties are going viral on social media. Kanika is seen with former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh in the photos. The ministers have already put themselves under quarantine after learning of Kanika’s diagnosis.

People are now calling out Kanika for careless behaviour and putting others’ health in jeopardy. “How much damage she has done in small city like Lucknow... this is really wrong on her part,” read a comment on the photo. “Such irresponsible behaviour from educated citizens ..have no words for her,” wrote another Instagram user.

The party took place at Taj hotel in Lucknow, which has now been shut down. Though no reason has been cited for the closure, sources said it has been done after Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus. “The Taj hotel is being closed till further orders,” district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order issued on Friday evening. All Lucknow shops, restaurants, roadside eateries, sweet shops, malls, cafe, bars, salons and beauty parlours were shut down earlier in the day.

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has also directed the district magistrate to submit a report within 24 hours on the parties attended by Kanika. The inquiry aims at identifying and isolating people who attended these parties.

According to an IANS report, attendee Dushyant Singh’s suspected infection trail right up to the President’s house. Two days ago, Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind along with his other colleagues. President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among those present were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress’ Kumari Selja, eminent sportsperson and MP Mary Kom among others.

