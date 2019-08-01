Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon, director Prakash Kovelamudi confirm they split two years ago

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:58 IST

Rumours of filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and film writer Kanika Dhillon’s separation have been floating for a couple of years now and they have finally confirmed that they aren’t together anymore. In an interview to Spotboye, they revealed that the two split two years ago.

The couple, who recently worked together on Judgementall Hai Kya, maintained that the film was not the reason behind their split. “Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened two years back, before the cameras rolled on the film,” they said in the interview.

Prakash added that the distance between them was the reason behind the split. “We were settled in Hyderabad, as my social circle is there, but Kanika shifted to Mumbai, around 2 years back,” he was interrupted by Kanika who said, “That’s really not important, what matters is that we are still friends and the decision is amicable.”

However, they added that working together will never be a problem for them. “Of course, why not! We have pulled this (Judgmentall Hai Kya) off together successfully and had a great time working together. Surely open to collaborate on more projects.”

Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, opened to good reviews and performed remarkably well in its first weekend. The film managed to rake in a total of Rs. 19.25 crore in its opening weekend.

Judgementall Hai Kya is about two murder suspects - Kangana as Bobby and Rajkummar as Keshav. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role and had hit the theatres on July 26.

