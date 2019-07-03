Judgemental Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi on working with Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is a thinking actor’

Director Prakash Kovelamudi finds Kangana Ranaut a very interesting and thinking actor as he likes actors who have healthy discussions with him for the betterment of the film. Sharing his experience of working with Kangana for the first time in Judgemental Hai Kya, Prakash said, “It was fantastic working with Kangana. I come from a theatre background. I like if my actor is asking questions and having a creative discussion with me.”

“I think taking her inputs, giving my inputs is healthy, together we can make a better film. She is a thinking actor and that is wonderful,” he added.

Prakash was addressing journalists during the trailer launch of the film.The story of the film is based on a murder and how a young man Keshav, played by Rajkummar Rao and mentally ill girl Bobby, played by Kangana are involved in it. The film also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others.

Prakash, a filmmaker from the south cinema, on being asked if he will be able to cater to the Hindi film audience, said, “well I think telling the story is a personal expression. Some people will like, some might not, but the job of a storyteller is to tell the story honestly...And I am confident that a large audience will like this movie,” he said.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:20 IST