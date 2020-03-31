Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus for fifth time, hospital says condition ‘stable’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:30 IST

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth sample test for Covid-19 has also come out to be positive. Sample tests are carried out on coronavirus patients every 48 hours.

Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and there was no cause for worry.

On Monday, Kanika had posted on Instagram that she hopes her next test is negative. She shared a quote that read, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and wrote in caption, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

Kanika has been embroiled in a controversy ever since she tested positive for the disease earlier in March. She was criticized for attending parties and allegedly spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her have tested positive. Lucknow police also booked her on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. Many political leaders who met Kanika in Uttar Pradesh also went in for self-isolation post her diagnosis.

While Kanika was overwhelmingly criticised and trolled, actor Sonam Kapoor came out in the singer’s defence. “Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi,” wrote Sonam.