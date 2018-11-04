Karan Johar enjoys a relaxed Sunday with his ‘puddings’ Roohi and Yash. Watch video

Karan Johar is many things to many people in Bollywood — father-figure to Alia Bhatt and mentor to Janhvi Kapoor — but the one role he totally loves is being a father to his twins, Yash and Roohi. He routinely keeps posting pictures and videos of his kids, like he did on Sunday.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Peek a boo!! With my puddings #roohiandyash #familysunday”

In the video, he is seen interacting with his babies (he is not in the clip, though). At one point, he asks them how the other cries and the babies mimic each other.

Like Taimur Ali Khan - son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan - Yash and Roohi also popular on the internet. The twins were born via surrogacy on March 5, 2017. Making the announcement, Karan had written, “I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

He had explained further that “this was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent”.

Meanwhile, Karan remains one of the busiest film personalities in Bollywood, juggling roles as producer, director, TV host and presenter with ease. In the recent past, every project he has been associated with has turned into gold — Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (director), Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, Dhadak (producer), Baahubali (presenter). He will be getting back into the director’s chair with Takht, an ambitious Mughal era period piece with Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its main leads. His upcoming productions include Simmba, Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2 and Brahmastra.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 16:21 IST