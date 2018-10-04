Karan Johar reviews Loveyatri as Bollywood comes out in full strength to welcome Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to see the release of his debut film, Loveyatri. The film also introduces new talent Warina Hussain as the female lead. Ahead of the film’s release on October 5, a star-studded screening of the film was held on Wednesday which saw a host of Bollywood celebs in attendance.

While Aayush Sharma’s wife and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan was by his side, sister Alvira’s daughter Alizeh also accompanied the duo at the screening. A super-excited Aayush posed for the paparazzi while pulling Arpita’s cheeks in a candid mood. The leading lady of the film Warina Hussain stole the attention at the screening as she marked a glamourous presence in a grey velvet short dress.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was in his usual stylish self in a multi-coloured shirt and matching shoes at the screening. He took to Instagram to share his review of the film that read, “A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! #LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutants @aaysharma and #warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy !!!! And what a dancer! Watch it!!!!!”

Among the celebs that came to cheer the newcomers at the special screening were Sonakshi Sinha, Sophie Choudry, Kirti Kulhari, Vaani Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Gaurav Kapoor.

Warina has featured in a few commercials before she caught the attention of the superstar Salman Khan. She is the daughter of an Iraqi father and an Afghani mother and has acquired her education at The New York Film Academy.

Loveyatri was originally titled Loveratri but was renamed in order to not hurt the Hindu sentiments. A few pressure groups had objected to the original title. In a turn of events, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court had ordered to file an FIR against Salman Khan who later changed the film name to Loveyatri.

Loveyatri also marks the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala, who has assisted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 10:26 IST