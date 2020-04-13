Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash ‘fed up’ of staying indoors, walk out with their suitcases. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020

Karan Johar has finally announced the end of his unofficial home-made show, Lockdown With The Johars. His three-year-old kids Roohi and Yash have got ‘fed up’ and want to the house, not literally. The filmmaker shared yet another fun video of his twins as they waved goodbye to their father and walked away with their suitcases.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe.”

The video begins with the twins playing again in their father’s walk-in closet and standing with two suitcases. Karan interrupts them and asks, “Excuse me, where are you going?” Roohi, who is standing with a small Peppa Pig-themed suitcase, announces, “I am fed up.” Karan moves his focus to his son who is hardly able to balance a big suitcase and asks again, “Are you also leaving the house and running away?” Roohi replies in the affirmative with a confident “ya”. Bidding them goodbye ahead of their journey, Karan says, “Oh God, we will miss you, bye” as the two walk away with their respective suitcases.

Blown away by their little game, Karan ends the video saying,”I don’t know where they are going but they are going.”

Karan’s friends and fans reacted to the video on Instagram. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “I feeel them! I am also fed up.” Her actor brother Tusshar Kapoor commented, “I wanna eat him, laddoo.” Film producer Apoorva Mehta also wrote, “They can’t go... what will happen to our smiles.” A fan reacted, “No pls we are habituated with these cuties.” Another enquired, “For how long ?“ One more said, “Noooooooo.”

Karan had been regularly sharing fun videos of his kids as they slammed his singing, dancing, fashion choices, films, body type and what not. Even his mother Hiroo Johar had been part of some videos and sided with her grandkids against Karan.

