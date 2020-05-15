Karan Johar’s kids Roohi, Yash perform to Ladki Aankh Maarey, fan says they have ‘better moves than Tiger Shroff’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:44 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been trying his best to keep his twin children Roohi and Yash entertained at home amid lockdown. He has now shared the latest video in his Lockdown with the Johars series and it shows the two dancing like no one’s watching.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey.” The video shows the three-year-olds grooving to the hit song, Ladki Aankh Maarey. Their grandmother Hiroo Johar too is seen moving to the music while being seated. Karan is however, surprised to see Roohi’s dance steps and calls her a “relentless dancer”. On the other hand, Yash clings on to Karan’s tee and starts dragging him all the way to across the room and tries to make him dance.

Yash and Roohi already have a massive fan following of their own on social media. Karan’s industry friends and fans always shower their candid videos with hearts and praise. Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the latest video, “Love them and your banter with them.” Ekta Kapoor commented, “Killaaaaaaaa” along with dancing man emojis whereas Priety Zinta dropped several starry-eye emojis.

A fan reacted to the video, “Love the antics so much.” Another commented, “Waah! your kids are talented Sir.” One fan went on to write, “Better moves than Tiger Shroff.”

Thank you for teaching me everyday how to be a mother ....I love you so much ... #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/pLUQq5AEL5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2020

Karan is a single parent but has been bringing up the two kids with the help of his mother. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, he had shared a picture with his mom on Twitter, captioning it as: “Thank you for teaching me every day how to be a mother...I love you so much ...”

On the work front, Karan was to begin shooting for his big budget period drama, Takht, but the film had to be put on hold due to lockdown. It stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

