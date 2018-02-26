Karan Johar’s poignant tweet on Sridevi’s death: Unpredictability of life hits us in times of tragedy

The one big learning all of us can derive from Bollywood star Sridevi’s untimely death is the unpredictability of life -- the 54-year-old veteran actor passed away on Saturday night leaving the entire nation shocked. Bollywood’s power centre Karan Johar, the man who has faced so many controversies in his life as a producer-director, should know it best.

It should not come as a surprise that his tweet, condoling the untimely death, reflects a similar sentiment. On Monday, Karan Johar tweeted to say: “The unpredictability of life only hits us in times of tragedy ...then soon after we go back to being petulant and full of ourselves....I hope we can take stock of the eventualities of life and death and then rise above our own insecurities....”

The unpredictability of life only hits us in times of tragedy ...then soon after we go back to being petulant and full of ourselves....I hope we can take stock of the eventualities of life and death and then rise above our own insecurities.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 26, 2018

While the tweet has been liked many times over on Twitter, his words are certainly worth pondering over.

Karan, as we would know, was close to Sridevi and the Kapoors. After all, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Production. Karan, on his part, has always been a die-hard fan of Sridevi.

He also put up a touching note on Instagram. If his tweet was philosophical, the Instagram post was a heartfelt note of a fan-boy. He wrote: I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken.....”

Karan, who is Janhvi’s mentor, turned her biggest support after the news of Sridevi’s death spread like wildfire. Janhvi, reports say, has been inconsolable after her mother’s death. As per a report in Zoom, Karan rushed to be by her side, when the news broke. She was taken to Anil Kapoor’s home, as her family (father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi) is away at Dubai (till the time of filing this report).

