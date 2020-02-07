Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn 3: See adorable pictures of them

bollywood

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three years old on Friday (February 7). The filmmaker, who welcomed his children via surrogacy in 2017, has often said that fatherhood has changed his life for the better. He even changed his Instagram bio to, “A father and then a filmmaker,” while his Twitter bio introduces him as “Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta...”

On Wednesday (February 5), Karan threw his babies a grand jungle-themed birthday bash, which was attended by a host of star kids, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam, and Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie.

Pictures and videos of the fun-filled party have taken over the internet and are being widely shared by fan accounts.

While Karan is over the moon with the arrival of Yash and Roohi, he went into panic mode just after they were born. In a heartfelt note shared on Twitter shortly after their birth, he revealed that his “heart sank” when they first came into this world as they born prematurely and were “worryingly underweight”.

“Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). It was painful to see how tiny they were... Thankfully, I had a great support system,” he wrote.

Karan earlier told HT Brunch that the day he brought Yash and Roohi home from the hospital was “etched in (his) memory” forever. “Actually, it was a full on K3G moment! Very dramatic. With my Mom proudly standing at the door like Jaya (Bachchan) aunty holding a puja thali with burning diyas to welcome not her bahu – but her grandkids, all my aunts crowded behind her. I took my babies straight into the room where my father’s picture is placed. When I saw their reflection in the glass, merging with his image, I closed my eyes in gratitude and experienced the awe of the moment. I knew they had his blessings. These are scenes out of a film but drawn from real life,” he said.

