e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn 3: See adorable pictures of them

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn 3: See adorable pictures of them

As Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn three on Friday, here is a look at 10 adorable photos of them.

bollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi were born on February 7, 2017.
Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi were born on February 7, 2017.
         

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three years old on Friday (February 7). The filmmaker, who welcomed his children via surrogacy in 2017, has often said that fatherhood has changed his life for the better. He even changed his Instagram bio to, “A father and then a filmmaker,” while his Twitter bio introduces him as “Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta...”

On Wednesday (February 5), Karan threw his babies a grand jungle-themed birthday bash, which was attended by a host of star kids, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam, and Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie.

Pictures and videos of the fun-filled party have taken over the internet and are being widely shared by fan accounts.

Also read | Inside Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash: Taimur lives his best life, Inaaya dances. Watch video

While Karan is over the moon with the arrival of Yash and Roohi, he went into panic mode just after they were born. In a heartfelt note shared on Twitter shortly after their birth, he revealed that his “heart sank” when they first came into this world as they born prematurely and were “worryingly underweight”.

“Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). It was painful to see how tiny they were... Thankfully, I had a great support system,” he wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Baby vogue!!!!! #mylovestory

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

My Kuch Kuch munchkins! ❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

Karan earlier told HT Brunch that the day he brought Yash and Roohi home from the hospital was “etched in (his) memory” forever. “Actually, it was a full on K3G moment! Very dramatic. With my Mom proudly standing at the door like Jaya (Bachchan) aunty holding a puja thali with burning diyas to welcome not her bahu – but her grandkids, all my aunts crowded behind her. I took my babies straight into the room where my father’s picture is placed. When I saw their reflection in the glass, merging with his image, I closed my eyes in gratitude and experienced the awe of the moment. I knew they had his blessings. These are scenes out of a film but drawn from real life,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news