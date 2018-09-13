Karan Johar shares review of Manmarziyaan and Taapsee Pannu has the best reaction to it

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan promises to be a transformative film for lead actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The unconventional romantic-comedy releases on Friday. It has already been screened in Mumbai for a few celebrities and at the Toronto International Film Festival, under its alternate title, Husband Material.

Not only is Manmarziyaan getting major nods from critics and celebs, it has earned an abundance of celebrity love on Twitter, with many actors, including Anurag’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, praising it. On Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar gave Manmarziyaan his seal of approval by sharing his respect and love for the film on Twitter. Not only has the film earned an outstanding review from Karan, he praised every actor from the film in a series of tweets.

Proving he might just be the film’s biggest celebrity fan, here’s what Karan tweeted about Manmarziyaan:

The man woman dynamics of #Manmarziyan are beautifully chaotic ! The atmospherics combined with the @anuragkashyap72 madness makes this film a truly unusual and magical emotional ride! I was on an @ItsAmitTrivedi roller coaster and enjoyed every bit of it! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

Their is so much of loveliness in @KanikaDhillon’s writing!! She captures the emotional beats with ease and expertise! The performances are extraordinary! A superbly solid, silent and sensitive portrayal by @juniorbachchan !! So so proud of his work!!! He is so amazing ! 👍👍👍 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

....@vickykaushal09 is all gusto and glory portraying a manic lover with genius abandon!!! He has some moments of brilliance in the film!! @tapseepannu holds the strings of her layered character like an absolute veteran! Bravo!!!!👍👍👍 #Manmarziyaan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

Congratulations to Anand Rai Anurag Kashyap and EROS on #Manmarziyaan !! Here’s to a stupendous weekend ahead! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

Looks like Karan’s excitement about Manmarziyaan on Twitter is genuinely infectious. Even Taapsee acknowledged his support and touching reaction, where he wrote. “@tapseepannu holds the strings of her layered character like an absolute veteran! Bravo!!!”

But Taapsee couldn’t resist sharing that Karan had not tagged her correct account in one of his tweets, posting, “Karan u need to start tagging me correctly now ! I always end up missing these compliments on my timeline !!!!! I have worked hard for it!”

Here’s Karan’s reply to Taapsee’s brutal and hilarious tweet:

Oh no!!! Am so sorry!!!! 😂 https://t.co/ComWMY8vn5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 13, 2018

This is what Kalki tweeted about the movie after it was screened in Mumbai: “I can’t believe you made a rom-com @anuragkashyap72 @vickykaushal09 and @taapsee are lightning and @juniorbachchan is the modern day Mr Darcy. #releasing14thSep.”

Actor Huma Qureshi, who worked with Anurag in Gangs of Wasseypur, wrote, “Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 ... @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves... and @taapsee is such a patakka #Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai.”



First Published: Sep 13, 2018 16:03 IST