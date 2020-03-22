Karan Johar sings ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ for Twitter antakshari with Smriti Irani, she calls it ‘wrong song during corona’

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:48 IST

On Sunday, as the country observes janta curfew, union minister and former actor Smriti Irani came up with the idea of playing antakshari with her friends but on Twitter. However, filmmaker Karan Johar chose a very unfortunate song.

“We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaan uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai (it’s difficult to decide who will pick the next song. So, sing or tweet a song because is it #TwitterAntakshari of your choice),” she wrote in her tweet.

Karan replied, “Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga (So I would like to contribute) ...with my favourite song...Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari (Now it’s your turn).”

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

But Smriti noticed how the song is sort opposite to what people should be doing in the times of a virus outbreak. “Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona,” she replied to Karan with some face-palm emojis. Karan could not help but laugh.

Smriti also recently nominated filmmaker Ekta Kapoor with the World Health Organisation’s Safe Hands Challenge. Ekta accepted the challenge and shared a video on Twitter of washing her hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ‘janta curfew’ today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

