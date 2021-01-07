Karan Singh Grover calls wife Bipasha Basu ‘goddess’ on her birthday, thanks her for making him ‘luckiest guy in multiverse’

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:18 IST

Actor Karan Singh Grover has shared a special social media post for his wife, Bipasha Basu, on her 42nd birthday on Thursday. Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a heartfelt note in which he called his wife a ‘goddess’ and also shared three pictures of her. He wrote that he is ‘the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse’ for having met and married her.

“Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year,” Karan wrote.

“Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu. Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse! #monkeylove #itsmonkeysbirthday #monkeyprincess #goddess,” he added.

Their industry colleagues such as a Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti and Deanne Pandey extended their good wishes in the comments section.

Last year, Bipasha and Karan were seen together in the web series Dangerous. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Bipasha spoke about what kept her away from films after marriage. “I have been working all through my life. This break was very well deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters,” she’d said.

