Karan Wahi: People might not like it, but I don’t work to please everyone

Actor Karan Wahi, the chocolate boy of Indian television for the longest time, finally appeared in his first major role — the recently released erotic-thriller Hate Story 4. Was he apprehensive about doing a film with bold content or about his fan base possibly not accepting him in a role with shades of grey? “Why would my fans not love me? Shah Rukh Khan was loved as much in Baazigar (1993) as he was for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995). It’s all about your individual choice,” he asserts. “Some people might not like it (me in a grey character), but I don’t work to please people, I work because I love the art. I love what I do,” adds the actor, who started his film career with a minor role in the comedy-drama Daawat-E-Ishq, which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

Karan goes on to elaborate on the process of choosing his projects, given the fact that over the course of a decade-long television career, he has done only a few fiction shows. “I am a part of many web shows too, currently. A lot of actors overthink about the kind of roles they wanna do. I am open to kind of any kind of role,” he adds.

However, Karan adds that he does say ‘no’ to some roles. “Sometimes, you have to reject a few, because of the maker, because of the money. But I try to play every role honestly, be it big or small, hero or villain,” he shares.

