Kareena Kapoor celebrates makeup artist Pompy’s birthday on Laal Singh Chaddha set, Diljit Dosanjh, Vaani Kapoor wish him too

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:45 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on an outdoor shooting schedule for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A new video and picture, which shows Kareena and other team members celebrating the birthday of makeup and hair artist Pompy Hans, have emerged online.

Pompy shared a video of himself cutting a cake as Kareena and others sing the Happy Birthday song. Kareena is in a heavy multi-coloured, printed jacket. Sharing the video, Pompy wrote: “Thank u everyone to make My day so special love u all.” On the post, a number of other Bollywood celebrities left birthday wishes for him. Aparshakti Khurrana wrote “Pompssssss Veeeerji Happpy Bdayyy” while Vaani Kapoor said “Happy birthday you beautiful soul”. Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh wrote: “Happy Birthday Bhaji.” Pompy also shared a picture with the team and wrote: “Birthday celebration with my favsss.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The film began production towards the last quarter of 2019; they had an extended shooting schedule of nearly 20 days in Chandigarh. Kareena was a part of that schedule. Some leaked pictures from the shoot showed her in a simple cotton pink, white and purple salwar kameez while Aamir was seen in a lilac and white check shirt, blue jeans avatar with a matching lilac pugdi (Sikh headwear). Later in the year, Aamir was spotted in Jaisalmer; his dishevelled look took many by surprise. This was followed by a shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh.

