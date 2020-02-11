Kareena Kapoor wraps up in warm clothes for night shoots of Laal Singh Chaddha, see new pic from sets

bollywood

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:45 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Aamir Khan’s ambitious Laal Singh Chaddha. On Monday, a new picture from the sets of the film surfaced online. It has Kareena posing with crew members.

In the picture, Kareena is sitting inside what appears to be a tent, with crew members of the film. She, much like the rest of the team, is wrapped up in warm clothes and a room heater is on for extra warmth. While it is not clear where the pictures are from, previous reports and pictures of Aamir suggest that the team is in Himachal Pradesh for the film’s shoot.

A few weeks back, several pictures of Aamir had emerged online which showed him surrounded by his Himachali fans. Aamir plays the titular character in the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in lead role.

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha has had extensive shoot schedules in Chandigarh and Jaisalmer. Kareena had been part of the Chandigarh shoot schedule. In pictures from Jaisalmer shoot that leaked online, Aamir was unrecognisable in a dishevelled look.

Also read: Esha Deol announces ‘good news’, Tara Sharma thinks she is pregnant again. Watch videos

Speaking about how she auditioned for the role, a first in her long career, Kareena had told Mid Day: “I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision.”

Speaking about her experience shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with her team, Kareena told Hindustan Times how they had been so accommodative, more so because her young son Taimur accompanied her to the shoot. He had done so when she shot for Veere Di Wedding as well. “The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do. And that’s what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer - Aamir Khan, who supports me. That’s what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world.”

Follow c@htshowbiz for more