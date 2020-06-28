e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor demands justice for Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix: ‘Such brutality is unacceptable’

Kareena Kapoor demands justice for Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix: ‘Such brutality is unacceptable’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also reacted to the shocking death of Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix, allegedly due to police torture.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor has spoken up about Tamil Nadu killings.
Kareena Kapoor has spoken up about Tamil Nadu killings.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has responded to the deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix in Tamil Nadu following alleged police torture, saying ‘such brutality is unacceptable’. The father-son duo died in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam.

She wrote: “Such brutality is unacceptable, whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must continue to speak until justice prevails and work towards this not happening again. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix.”

Kareena Kapoor posted a note on the killing of Jayaraj and his son Fennix in Tamil Nadu.
Kareena Kapoor posted a note on the killing of Jayaraj and his son Fennix in Tamil Nadu.

The shocking incident saw many celebrities react to the news. Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, had posted a strong note and written: “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks.”

Actor and TV host Neha Dhupia too took to Twitter and wrote: “Beaten to death by the police in the times of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen enough? Is nt there crime more heinous than those who were trying to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality... #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters.”

 

Sharing a media report as her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma too had spoken up about the incident. She had written: “Hope this is investigated and justice prevails.”

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande almost gave up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput, says friend Sandip Ssingh

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

According to a first information report, the two were arrested on June 19 in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district for allegedly violating lockdown norms by keeping their shop open for longer hours and defying the night curfew. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail in the town on June 21.

Fennix died on Monday after complaining of breathlessness and his father died a day after at the Kovilpatti government hospital, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, who oversees the police in the state, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will take action over this incident as per the law,” Palaniswami said.

The post-mortem was conducted yesterday and done in the presence of the three-member team of doctors as directed by the High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In