Kareena Kapoor demands justice for Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix: ‘Such brutality is unacceptable’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:11 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has responded to the deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix in Tamil Nadu following alleged police torture, saying ‘such brutality is unacceptable’. The father-son duo died in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam.

She wrote: “Such brutality is unacceptable, whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must continue to speak until justice prevails and work towards this not happening again. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix.”

Kareena Kapoor posted a note on the killing of Jayaraj and his son Fennix in Tamil Nadu.

The shocking incident saw many celebrities react to the news. Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, had posted a strong note and written: “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks.”

Actor and TV host Neha Dhupia too took to Twitter and wrote: “Beaten to death by the police in the times of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen enough? Is nt there crime more heinous than those who were trying to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality... #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters.”

Beaten to death by the police in the times of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen enough? Is nt there crime more heinous than those who were trying to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality... #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 27, 2020

Sharing a media report as her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma too had spoken up about the incident. She had written: “Hope this is investigated and justice prevails.”

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande almost gave up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput, says friend Sandip Ssingh

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

According to a first information report, the two were arrested on June 19 in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district for allegedly violating lockdown norms by keeping their shop open for longer hours and defying the night curfew. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail in the town on June 21.

Fennix died on Monday after complaining of breathlessness and his father died a day after at the Kovilpatti government hospital, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, who oversees the police in the state, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will take action over this incident as per the law,” Palaniswami said.

The post-mortem was conducted yesterday and done in the presence of the three-member team of doctors as directed by the High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more