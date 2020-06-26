e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s childhood picture is all of us at birthday parties

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s childhood picture is all of us at birthday parties

Kareena Kapoor has shared a childhood picture with sister Karisma as she joins a Unicef campaign to extend support to children left vulnerable during coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 11:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor look adorable in the childhood picture.
Kareena Kapoor has shared an adorable childhood picture with sister Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. The actor has asked her fans to share their childhood memories as well and support her in the cause of saving vulnerable children during coronavirus pandemic.

The picture shows young Kareena and Karisma busy eating at a function. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that’s not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse. UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children. I have seen their work and have donated to support their cause of saving precious lives.”

Hindustantimes

She added further, “Join me and support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood memories and donate to @unicefindia the amount equal to the year you were born in. By taking part in this challenge you can help avoid a lasting crisis for children.”

 

Kareena had recently wished Karisma on her birthday with a montage of throwback videos and photos on Instagram. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to post the special video, which brings back the beautiful memories shared by the two sisters.

Starting from the childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that the two had spent together over the years. The video also had stills from films featuring the Raja Hindustani actor.

Also read: TV shoots resume post Covid-19 shutdown: Deven Bhojani comes on set in makeup, JD Majethia provides PPE kits to crew

“To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever,” the 39-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Both Bebo and Lelo are extremely close to each other and are often seen hanging out and spending time together with their other friends.

(With ANI inputs)

