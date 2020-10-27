Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor collaborate for a new project, see their goofy behind-the-scenes video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:50 IST

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have never starred in a film together but it seems the two will finally be seen sharing the frame in a project, probably a commercial. The two were spotted posing for a photoshoot at Kareena’s house. Karisma has now dropped a behind-the-scenes video to keep their fans curious about their joint outing.

Sharing the boomerang video on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Working with the sis always the best. #sistersquad #behindthescenes.” The video shows a makeup artist working on Kareena’s hair as she looks her reflection in the mirror. The actor’s baby bump is clearly visible as she is in the sixth month of her pregnancy. Karisma is seen standing behind her and clicking their picture. Both of them are seen twinning in white tees.

Earlier during the day, the two were seen posing for a photoshoot in Kareena’s balcony. Both were twinning in full-sleeved highnecks as they geared up for the shoot. Karisma was seen giving her solo shots and was later joined by Kareena.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to three-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena has been working through her pregnancy. She just recently returned from Delhi after wrapping up the shoot of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Before that, she had shot for multiple commercials and magazine photoshoots.

She had shared a picture from the last day of the shoot, along with co-star Aamir Khan. Sharing her experience of shooting at such a time, she’d written, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team.”

