Kareena Kapoor Khan features in One Love ‘re-imagined’ by Bob Marley’s family, watch

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:36 IST

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has featured in a new video, by the family of Bob Marley. It is a re-imagined version of one of his biggest hits and the video has been made in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), to help kids affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Lena Headey also features in the video.

As the video opens, we hear a chorus singing as people make gestures of love with their hands. Kareena shared the video and wrote, “#OneLoveOneHeart Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone. Proud to be a part of @bobmarley’s classic #OneLoveOneHeart reimagined by the Marley family and artists from across the world, in support of @unicef’s COVID-19 response. Tap the link in my bio to help children today. @unicefindia.” Bob Marley released One Love in 1977.

Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and her son, Skip Marley, have joined forces to produce a new version of “One Love,” which will be released July 17 and will also include special guest appearances from other musicians. A music video will also be released that day.

“Daddy wrote this song like 40 years ago, a long, long time. It just feels like right now in the world we need to have some different type of unity happening. Not just lip service, but real action. I think we’re going to bring this song to a generation that needs to know we do care. We do care what happens. We’re going to do a nudge and push and a shove and hopefully the message will resonate,” Cedella Marley, 52, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The artistes who are a part of the video include the Marley family members Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and Skip Marley besides Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto JA, Teeks, 249Too Dope, Amrit Kaur, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Natty, Dawtas of Aya, Raja Kumari, Patoranking, Babsy and Damascus Voice.

Eight-time Grammy winner Stephen Marley said, “(The) song is very special because of (its) message. It’s a song of equality. One love meaning love for everyone, for all humanity. It doesn’t matter the color, creed or social status or anything like that. It’s appreciating the human family. ‘One heart, let’s get together and feel all right. It’s a very important statement to my family.”

A message from the UNICEF page for donations says, “Bob Marley’s everlasting message about the power of love and solidarity is more important than ever as families face the COVID-19 pandemic and millions call for equality. UNICEF is teaming up with the Marley family, Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music to reimagine the iconic song One Love – bringing people together to help children and their families recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and build a better world.”

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

