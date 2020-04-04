Kareena Kapoor Khan poses in handmade pasta necklace designed by son Taimur, see pic here

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of herself, wearing a pasta necklace made by her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena had previously shared a painting made by Taimur on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan.” Her post has been ‘liked’ over 200000 times. Kareena’s friend, Amrita Arora, commented, “Stun.” Real life jewellery designer and Kareena’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a smiling face emoji in the comments section.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Kareena has shared several pictures of Taimur. Recently, the actor also posted a painting made by Taimur, and captioned it, “Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach.” She uses the hashtag ‘QuaranTim Diaries’ in these posts.

Kareena also shared a picture of Taimur learning gardening with his dad, actor Saif Ali Khan. Speaking about getting to spend time with his son, Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I’m the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it’s all very nice and peaceful. With both parents around all the all the time, my son is having a blast.”

Saif, Kareena and Taimur have contributed towards the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, in an effort to combat the spread of the virus. “We extend our support to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra),” she’d announced on Instagram.

