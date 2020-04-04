e-paper
Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what she’d gift Taimur that money can’t buy, her answer will melt your heart

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked the one thing she’d gift son Taimur Ali Khan that money can’t buy. Her answer will melt your heart.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Taimur.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked in a recent interview what is the one thing that money can’t buy, that she would like to gift her son Taimur Ali Khan. Her answer was all about family.

She told Vogue that she’d want Taimur to meet his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his maternal great grandfather, Raj Kapoor. She said, “A chance to meet his grandfather and great grandfather.”

 

Kareena is currently under quarantine with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, at their home. She frequently shares pictures of their family on Instagram. She recently posted pictures of Saif and Taimur doing gardening together, and of Saif reading a book in his study.

Saif in a recent interview said that he had to buy back his ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace, after it was turned into a hotel . He told Mid-Day in an interview, “When my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted it back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan contribute towards coronavirus relief: ‘At difficult times like these, we need to come together’

Meanwhile, the Kapoors’ iconic RK Studio, founded by Raj Kapoor, was sold off in 2018. Kareena had told Hindustan Times then, “RK Studios will always be close to our heart. It is our family home. It is one of the glorious studios to have ever been made.”

