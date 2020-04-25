Kareena Kapoor Khan twirls in slo-mo home video, fans say ‘so stunning’. Watch

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may have been a late entrant to Instagram but she is more than making up for the time lost. Since the lockdown began, she has kept her fans engaged with a series of fun and intimate family pictures. Now, a video of hers was shared by designer Masaba Gupta which her fans are sure to love.

In the slow motion video, shot possibly at her home, Kareena can be seen twirling in a yellow Kaftaan, designed by Masaba herself. Sharing it, Masaba wrote: “Stay at home. Slow it down. Make it glam. @kareenakapoorkhan in @houseofmasaba Homestyle! #kareenakapoorkhan #masaba.”

Kareena’s fans were over the moon seeing her video. One Instagram user called her ‘sooo stunning’ while another called her ‘beautiful’. Yet another user commented, “She is such a cutie”. Not just her fans but some of industry friends, too, commented on the post. Former actor and fashion director of Vogue India, Anaita Adajania wrote “love” while TV actor Smriti Khanna dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

One of Kareena’s recent pictures was of her husband Saif Ali Khan and she sleeping on grass. While Saif had a book on his chest, even as he sleeps, she seemed in the mood for chit-chat. Sharing it, Kareena crossed out ‘in love’ from the phrase ‘Fall in love’, and reorganised it to state: ‘Fall...asleep... #Mess.’

Earlier, Kareena posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son Taimur were seen channelling their inner Picasso. In one of the images, Saif was seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur was seen turning the balcony’s wall in a multi-coloured canvas. “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned Taimur’s art work.

