Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s ‘summer nights’ are party nights. See pics

Malaika Arora is the talk of the town of late, thanks to her many public appearances with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Only on Thursday morning, the actor and TV show host was spotted at a Mumbai hospital, much to the concern of her many fans. Malaika has now shared a new picture from a terrace party at sister Amrita Arora’s residence, which was also attended by Kareena Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Malaika wrote: “Summer nights .... terrace nights.” The picture shows Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, designer Vikram Phadnis and other friends of theirs on a terrace, with the Mumbai skyline and skyscrapers in the background.

Everyone was seen dressed in casually chic clothes. Malaika and Kareena sported distress jeans and teamed them with branded t-shirts, while Amrita was in a summery red skirt with a black crop top. Amrita too shared pictures from the party as her Instagram stories. Malaika shared a picture with Kareena too.

Amrita Arora posted pictures as Instagram stories on her terrace party.

For over a month now it is being speculated that Malaika and Arjun would be getting married in April and that it would be a church wedding. However, Malaika and Arjun’s dad Boney Kapoor have rubbished all such talk. Speaking to Bombay Times, Malaika said: “There is no truth to these silly speculations.” Earlier, speaking to Amar Ujala, Boney too had reacted on similar lines and said: “There’s no truth to these rumours.”

Nonetheless, the couple continues making public appearances together. Earlier this week, they were seen at the hospital together, this month they were also seen leaving the Mumbai airport together.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 17:03 IST