e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor on being trolled online: ‘Everybody is just bored and wants to say something’

Kareena Kapoor on being trolled online: ‘Everybody is just bored and wants to say something’

Kareena Kapoor, who has had to suffer trolls on her Instagram page since her debut on the app earlier this year, says ‘if trolling makes someone happy then so be it’.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 08:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor says trolls should be left to their devices if it makes them happy.
Kareena Kapoor says trolls should be left to their devices if it makes them happy.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says that those who troll celebrities online are simply bored sitting at home without a job. She says that they are simply trying to voice their opinions.

Kareena was among the slate of ‘star kids’ who were trolled heavily online after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. From the name of her son Taimur to the family she comes from, Kareena often has had to face rude comments on her Instagram page.

However, in an interview to The Quint, Kareena said that the comments should not be considered ‘trolling’. “I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people’s minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, lot of people are without jobs. One shouldn’t even look at it as trolling. I guess everybody is just bored and wants to say something,” she said.

“I think we are also here to spread peace and positivity. The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others’ hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it,” she added.

Kareena had previously also talked about those criticising ‘nepotistic stars’. “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way,” she had said in an interview to journalist Barkha Dutt.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 52: Abhinav Shukla fights with Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik

“The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don’t go). Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi
Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
LIVE: Brazil President Bolsonaro refuses Covid-19 vaccine, expresses skepticism
LIVE: Brazil President Bolsonaro refuses Covid-19 vaccine, expresses skepticism
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In