Kareena Kapoor satisfies her pregnancy cravings with waffles, wonders ‘Is this my meal or cheat meal?’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:03 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is bingeing on waffles with maple syrup during her pregnancy. She took to Instagram stories to give a glimpse of how she is going all out and will continue to indulge in her favourite meals for the next three months.

Sharing a picture of a plate with waffles and a bowl of maple syrup on it, Kareena wrote, “Is this my meal or cheat meal? Well, the lines are blurred for the next three months.”

Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, Kareena opened up about the diet mistakes she made when she was pregnant with son Taimur. She said, “When I was expecting Taimur, [I] tended to believe the myth that an expecting mother [must] eat for two. I made choices that [made me] gain about 25 kilos.”

“But, the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics — the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables. Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two,” she added.

Kareena is currently enjoying a babymoon of sorts in Dharamshala, where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his next, Bhoot Police. She and Taimur joined him for Diwali and she has been sharing dreamy pictures from the mountains ever since.

Saif and Kareena announced the news that they were expecting a second child with a joint statement in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the statement said.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the eponymous role. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious Mughal drama Takht, which has now been delayed.

