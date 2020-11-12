Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child, had once said she would love to have a daughter: ‘I’ve done more for my parents than a son would’

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 06:52 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, had once said that she would love to have a daughter. Kareena and Saif are parents to three-year-old Taimur.

In 2016, when she was pregnant with Taimur, Kareena had spoken about how people would ask if she knew she was having a girl or a boy. She said that there was no way for them to know, and that she would absolutely love having a daughter.

She said at an event for the Global Citizen organisation, “Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked, both me and Saif, whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out? And I am like excuse me what difference does it make? I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would.”

She added, “Not just for me or my child but for the millions of children out there. For all those people who think a girl child is considered taboo, a girl is considered not equal enough, not up to a man but you must know a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her. That is truly something that is a joy.”

Kareena and Saif announced her second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

In a recent interview to Film Companion, Kareena said that Taimur is ready to be a big brother. She also said that while she was active and went out to work even in the later stages of her first pregnancy, she cannot do the same this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

