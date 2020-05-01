e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor remembers ‘two tigers’, uncle Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. See pic

Kareena Kapoor remembers ‘two tigers’, uncle Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. See pic

Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to her uncle Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi by sharing a rare photo of them together.

bollywood Updated: May 01, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in a rare photo.
Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in a rare photo.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan was devastated by her uncle Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise on Thursday. She has been paying tribute to him by sharing his rare photos on Instagram with emotional messages.

On Friday, Kareena shared a black-and-white photo of Rishi with legendary cricketer, the late Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger) Pataudi, and captioned it, “Two Tigers,” followed by a heart emoji. She is married to the cricketer’s son Saif Ali Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

Two Tigers ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Earlier, on Thursday, Kareena posted a snippet from Hum Tum, in which Rishi was seen recreating his iconic song Main Shayar Toh Nahi from Bobby. Saif, who played his son in the film, also featured in the scene.

Kareena had also shared a childhood picture of her ‘Chintu uncle’ with his brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle,” her caption read.

 

 

Saif and Kareena visited the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday to pay their last respects to Rishi, and were among the few who attended his funeral at Chandanwadi Crematorium.

Rishi died on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium, with family members and a few close friends present. The family requested well-wishers to respect the lockdown and said in a statement, “There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.”

Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. She has received special permission to travel to Mumbai from Delhi and is currently en route. In a series of heartbreaking messages shared on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I miss you already. Come back na papa” and “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa”.

