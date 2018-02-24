Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is carpooling with cousin Inaaya and we can’t handle this cuteness overload. See pics

Soha Ali Khan shared a delightful picture of her daughter Inaaya with cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, and the two cute babies are seated in a toy car. The picture, which she captioned, “Carpooling” was taken during a play date. Little Taimur and Inaaya look more like twins than cousins in this picture as they stare at the camera.

Inaaya was dressed in a robin blue frock and her baby curls were pulled back in a ponytail while Taimur looked as he ever does, which is wide eyed with fascination. He also matched up to Inaaya’s robin blue frock in an adorable pair of blue pants and a tee.

A picture of Soha with Inaaya and Kareena with Taimur was also shared by the former on her Instagram account and it was all hearts. The picture has got the followers of Soha and Kareena showering praises on both the mommies for their looks.

Carpooling! ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

In an earlier interview, Soha had said, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan has just published a book titled ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’ and is currently promoting the same. Kareena Kapoor Khan is working on Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The film bankrolled by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

It was earlier announced that the film would be releasing on May 18, however, it was postponed by two weeks and the announcement came from co-producer Ekta Kapoor.

