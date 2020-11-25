e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares cutest playtime photo of son Taimur to wish cousin Armaan Jain on his 30th birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares cutest playtime photo of son Taimur to wish cousin Armaan Jain on his 30th birthday

Kareena Kapoor has wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his 30th birthday with a sweet picture featuring him and her son Taimur. Armaan has flown to Maldives to celebrate his birthday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Armaan Jain and nephew Taimur during their playtime.
Armaan Jain and nephew Taimur during their playtime.
         

Kareena Kapoor has shared a sweet picture of her son Taimur and cousin Armaan Jain on the latter’s 30th birthday. The actor posted a heartfelt wish for Armaan, who is currently holidaying with wife Anissa in Maldives.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads golden hearted boy.” It shows Armaan and Taimur during their playtime together. Taimur looks cute in a white kurta-pyjama and is seen playing with a musical instrument.

Hindustantimes

The picture received more than 70000 likes within a few minutes. A fan reacted, “Awww so cute.” Another reacted, “Taimur is love 100 100.” One even commented, “Saif Ali Khan looks very young,” hinting at Taimur’s resemblance with his actor father Saif.

Armaan and wife Anissa are currently on his birthday trip in Maldives. Armaan shared a few stunning pictures from their time at the pool on Instagram. “My kind of Monday,” he captioned it.

 

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently holidaying with Saif in Dharamshala where the latter is shooting for his film, Bhoot Police. While Saif remains busy with the shoot, Kareena has been sharing pictures from her leisure time with Taimur. She recently posted pictures and videos from their pottery session in Dharamkot. “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff,” she wrote in caption.

 

Also read: Armaan Jain, wife Anissa Malhotra celebrated his birthday with a holiday, Navya Nanda says ‘chacha chachi take Maldives’

Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. She had flown to Delhi with Saif and Taimur to wrap up her portion of the shoot. She and Saif are currently expecting their second child, due next year.

