Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan light up as they take to the potter’s wheel in Dharamkot, watch

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 16:47 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is on an extended Diwali holiday in Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a set of cute video and photos with her son Taimur Ali Khan. They were seen indulging in pottery.

Sharing video, she wrote: “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff.” The video showed the mother and son make a small pot. Kareena was seen instructing Taimur as to how to work with one’s fingers to make a perfect pot. Another person’s hand was seen as that person did all the main work. At one point in the video, Taimur was seen showing his muddied hands to the camera. Both were dressed in woollens and were thoroughly enjoying their time. Dharamkot is a small village on a hill top, close to Dharamshala, overlooking the Kangra valley and Dhauladhar ranges.

Kareena also shared two pictures from the same place. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, left for Dharamshala a few days before Diwali. Saif has been based in Dharamshala for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. A few days back, pictures and videos of Saif, Kareena, Taimur along with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went viral on internet. In fact, in one of them, Taimur was heard shouting “no photos” as they took a stroll on the streets of the hill town.

Speaking about her plan to join Saif, Kareena had told in an interview to Times of India, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

Bhoot Police also stars Arjun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The team had their first schedule in Dalhousie before moving to Dharamshala.

