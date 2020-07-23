e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares photo with ‘favourite boys’ Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur: ‘All I ever need’

Kareena Kapoor shares photo with ‘favourite boys’ Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur: ‘All I ever need’

Kareena Kapoor has shared a cute throwback picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena called them her ‘favourite boys’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor has share a cute Instagram post.
Kareena Kapoor has share a cute Instagram post.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor is missing the great outdoors, just like the rest of us. She is also sharing regular throwback pictures from her travels, letting her fans know that travel is on her mind.

On Thursday, she shared a picture of herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. The picture appears to have been clicked during a holiday in London. “All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack,” she captioned her post.

 

In the picture, the family is enjoying a good time near a lake. Saif is seen holding a tiny Taimur in his arms while Kareena hugs him from behind. Kareena’s followers loved the family photo. “I love you kareena kapoor khan,” read a comment. “Taimur looking at that peice of biscuit is my constant mood,” wrote another.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur had spent the lockdown together at their Mumbai home. They stepped out for a walk around Marine Drive after the lockdown was lifted but were sent back home as little kids were not allowed out.

Also read: Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos

Kareena will soon feature in Bob Marley’s reimagined ‘One Love’ song for Unicef for children affected by Covid-19. The song was recorded by the Marley family in response to a call by Unicef to help re-imagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to honour the late artiste, according to a press release. The song and music video also come during the year-long celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and feature artists and musicians from Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States. 

“#OneLoveOneHeart. Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone,” Kapoor, who is Unicef’s celebrity advocate, captioned the video on her Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In