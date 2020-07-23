Kareena Kapoor shares photo with ‘favourite boys’ Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur: ‘All I ever need’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:57 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is missing the great outdoors, just like the rest of us. She is also sharing regular throwback pictures from her travels, letting her fans know that travel is on her mind.

On Thursday, she shared a picture of herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. The picture appears to have been clicked during a holiday in London. “All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack,” she captioned her post.

In the picture, the family is enjoying a good time near a lake. Saif is seen holding a tiny Taimur in his arms while Kareena hugs him from behind. Kareena’s followers loved the family photo. “I love you kareena kapoor khan,” read a comment. “Taimur looking at that peice of biscuit is my constant mood,” wrote another.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur had spent the lockdown together at their Mumbai home. They stepped out for a walk around Marine Drive after the lockdown was lifted but were sent back home as little kids were not allowed out.

Kareena will soon feature in Bob Marley’s reimagined ‘One Love’ song for Unicef for children affected by Covid-19. The song was recorded by the Marley family in response to a call by Unicef to help re-imagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to honour the late artiste, according to a press release. The song and music video also come during the year-long celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and feature artists and musicians from Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“#OneLoveOneHeart. Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone,” Kapoor, who is Unicef’s celebrity advocate, captioned the video on her Instagram.

