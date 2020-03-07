Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s first pic on her Instagram: ‘The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame’

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:28 IST

Kareena Kapoor made her Instagram debut on Friday but left fans a little disappointed as her first picture was not with son Taimur. But on Saturday, the actor shared a picture that everyone was waiting for.

Taimur has finally made his debut on mom’s new Instagram page with an adorable black and white picture. The photo shows Kareena carrying Taimur in her arms but her face is out of focus. What takes centrestage is Taimur’s big cheeks and lovely eyes. “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame,” Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena amassed a million followers in just one day. She made her debut on the photo-sharing app with post about her new collaboration with a fitness-wear brand. Her family, friends and other celebrities welcomed the actor on the app.

Her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor was the first to welcome the actor followed by director Karan Johar and actor Soha Ali Khan. “Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here!@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram Bebo,” wrote Karisma along with the picture.

On the other hand, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote “Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!!” “Picture purrfect @kareenakapoorkhan welcome to Instagram !” wrote her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan in the caption.

Her Instagram account has already got a blue tick, and has a profile picture of a very young Bebo. Kareena’s Instagram handle goes by the username of “KareenaKapoorKhan”. Earlier, she had revealed that she had a secret Instagram account, just to stalk people.

