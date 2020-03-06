Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Instagram debut, shares first pic without Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:30 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut. Sharing a picture on Friday, the actor wrote in the caption, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.”

Contrary to fan speculation, Kareena’s first Instagram post wasn’t with husband Saif Ali Khan or son Taimur Ali Khan. The solo picture shows the actor wearing a sporty ensemble that includes a black track suit, a hoody and a pair of black sneakers.

After largely staying away from social media, Kareena had announced her Instagram debut in an interview to Mid-Day. She’d said, “I have always believed in ‘Never say never’. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realised I have to move with the times.” The actor added, “I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans.”

Instead of creating a new account, Kareena has taken over an existing account handled by her management team. Her follower count has jumped from around 70000 to close to half-a-million. Her profile picture shows a very young Kareena, posing with her fingers in her mouth. Several of her fans reacted to the post with heart emojis. “We love you,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Welcome queen of Bollywood,” wrote another.

Earlier, the actor had admitted to being on the photo-sharing platform secretly, just to stalk people. Kareena was last seen in the comedy hit Good Newwz, opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently filming Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

