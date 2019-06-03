Kareena Kapoor shows her quirky side in magazine photo shoot, shares frame with Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has quite a few films in hand apart from television commercials and brand photo shoots. The actor recently shot for Vogue magazine’s May issue with other fashionable celebrities like Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena stands out on the cover in a short snake-print dress paired with colourful jacket and multicoloured stilettoes. She has worn a green dress in another shot with the three celebrities.

Kareena and Karan are close pals and have shown their chemistry in a different shot. While Katrina is seen on a sofa in an orange ruffled dress, Karan is standing besides her in a long quirky shrug.

Kareena has also shared a frame with her Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh in another shot. She can be seen sitting beside Diljit in a pink gown with a huge heart pattern on the front. Diljit had recently released a new single Kylie + Kareena post which Kareena had shared a video message for him. She had said, “I am really, really, actually humbled that Diljit has sung this song which is…with my name in it. I have never really had a song. I definitely know ki do picturein ki hain Diljit ke saath, zyada baat nahi karta hai wo (I have worked in two films with Diljit but he doesn’t speak much).”

She has worn many quirky outfits in her other solo shots.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chill under the Tuscan sun with son Taimur. Check out their vacation pics

Kareena recently flew to Italy with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Her stylist Poonam Admania shared their vacation pictures from Tuscany on Instagram. Kareena has recently made her television debut as a judge on dance reality show Dance India Dance. Besides Good News with Diljit, her other films in the lineup include Karan’s multi-starrer Takht and Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, in which she plays a cop.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 17:14 IST