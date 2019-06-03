Kareena Kapoor shows her quirky side in magazine photo shoot, shares frame with Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh. See pics
Actor Kareena Kapoor has posed on a mag cover with friends Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawalla.bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2019 17:17 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Kareena Kapoor has quite a few films in hand apart from television commercials and brand photo shoots. The actor recently shot for Vogue magazine’s May issue with other fashionable celebrities like Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawalla.
Kareena stands out on the cover in a short snake-print dress paired with colourful jacket and multicoloured stilettoes. She has worn a green dress in another shot with the three celebrities.
Introducing the forces of fashion: Diljit Dosanjh, #KareenaKapoorKhan, Natasha Poonawalla and Karan Johar in our #June 2019 issue.
Introducing the forces of fashion: Diljit Dosanjh, #KareenaKapoorKhan, Natasha Poonawalla and Karan Johar in our #June 2019 issue.
Kareena and Karan are close pals and have shown their chemistry in a different shot. While Katrina is seen on a sofa in an orange ruffled dress, Karan is standing besides her in a long quirky shrug.
Kareena has also shared a frame with her Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh in another shot. She can be seen sitting beside Diljit in a pink gown with a huge heart pattern on the front. Diljit had recently released a new single Kylie + Kareena post which Kareena had shared a video message for him. She had said, “I am really, really, actually humbled that Diljit has sung this song which is…with my name in it. I have never really had a song. I definitely know ki do picturein ki hain Diljit ke saath, zyada baat nahi karta hai wo (I have worked in two films with Diljit but he doesn’t speak much).”
She has worn many quirky outfits in her other solo shots.
The power of two—meet Diljit Dosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan, Natasha Poonawalla and Karan Johar in our #June 2019 issue.
Loud and proud—meet #KareenaKapoorKhan and Karan Johar in our June 2019 issue.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chill under the Tuscan sun with son Taimur. Check out their vacation pics
Got wings, will fly—meet #KareenaKapoorKhan and Karan Johar in our June 2019 issue.
It's called fashion, look it up—meet #KareenaKapoorKhan in our June 2019 issue.
On the subject of her fashion posse, if she could raid one of her friend's wardrobes, who would it be? "I think everyone wants to raid mine." Meet #KareenaKapoorKhan in our June 2019 issue.
Kareena recently flew to Italy with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Her stylist Poonam Admania shared their vacation pictures from Tuscany on Instagram. Kareena has recently made her television debut as a judge on dance reality show Dance India Dance. Besides Good News with Diljit, her other films in the lineup include Karan’s multi-starrer Takht and Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, in which she plays a cop.
First Published: Jun 03, 2019 17:14 IST