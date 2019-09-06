Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor dance to Tareefan, have Veere Di Wedding reunion. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:39 IST

Veere Di Wedding co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja picked up right where they left off, and grooved to the hit number Tareefan on the sets of Dance India Dance. A video of them dancing together has been shared online.

Kareena is a judge on the popular reality show, and was joined on the sets by Sonam for a recent episode, in which the actor will promote her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. In the video that is doing the rounds online, Kareena can be seen wearing a blue and silver dress, while Sonam is wearing a fuchsia crop top with a flowing skirt.

Kareena, who recently returned to Mumbai after an extended period in the UK with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, often made quick round trips to Indian to fulfil her commitments to the show.

Tareefan was one of the most popular songs in the Veere Di Wedding soundtrack. Badshah, who performed the rap portion in the song, told Hindustan Times that he reworked some of the original lyrics and recorded the song in less than half and hour. He said, “I just changed the lyrics, and then after that, I recorded the song in 20 minutes flat.”

Meanwhile, the film’s producer Rhea Kapoor had previously recalled how neither Sonam nor Kareena were fully comfortable with the song’s lyrics. She said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan, “Sonam till date doesn’t know the lyrics of Tareefan, Bebo was lip syncing the wrong lyrics in front of Karan and Badshah. And they went about saying we killed it, we were fab.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:38 IST