Kareena Kapoor takes a walk in Palampur with Saif and son Taimur, Eijaz Khan claims there’s a fake dowry case against him

bollywood

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:27 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take Taimur on a village walk in Palampur, enjoy tea tasting and lunch. See pics

Pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur taking part in a ‘village walk’, and enjoying tea tasting, have been shared online. See here.

Read more here

Archana Puran Singh reveals she had to hide her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for four years, here’s why

Archana Puran Singh, who is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke about the time when her husband Parmeet Sethi and she hid their marriage for four years as his parents didn’t approve of an actor as their daughter-in-law.

Read more here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has said that Gaggan Gabru, the husband of her late friend Divya Bhatnagar, used to beat Divya and subjected her to mental torture. She vowed to expose him.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals ex-girlfriend threatened to file fake dowry case against him, Vikas Gupta might have influenced her

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan hinted that Vikas Gupta might have influenced his ex-girlfriend to file a fake dowry case against him.

Read more here

Deepika Padukone’s most favourite performance of the year was Taapsee Pannu’s Biggini Shoot video: ‘I’m a huge fan’

Deepika Padukone has said that she loved watching Taapsee Pannu’s hilarious Biggini Shoot video. The actor said that after watching the video, she became an even bigger fan of the actor.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more