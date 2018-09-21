Kareena Kapoor wants to work with Ranbir Kapoor, says he is one of India’s greatest actors

After returning from a quick family getaway in Maldives, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing to start work on her upcoming projects — Takht and Good News, which are both being produced by Karan Johar. Among her other work commitments, the actor will take time out to celebrate her 38th birthday today. The actor will be getting together with her family and close friends to celebrate the special day at her Bandra abode. “This year was great professionally and personally as well,” says Kareena in a quick tête-à-tête.

Are you happy with your recent film choices?

I’m glad that the audiences enjoyed Veere Di Wedding (VDW). I think the chemistry between all of us worked. We are, personally, as well as, as actors, very different from each other. Sometimes, when people who are so different from each other come together, it looks great on the screen. We didn’t have to make an effort. Everything just worked and looked amazingly real. After VDW, the focus has been to do something different. It’s too soon to talk about my next projects but we will start work on them soon. But I am obviously excited to do movies with Karan [Johar]. He is like family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a celeb appearance. (IANS)

Is there a genre that you’ve not explored yet and would like to?

I look at the scripts from the point of view whether it will be interesting for the audience or not, and how entertaining it will be. Ultimately, the audience goes to theatres to get entertained. So, it can be either a thriller, a comedy or a chick flick, but it has to have the entertainment quotient. It should ideally be a good mix of all emotions — laughter, sadness, and joy.

Do you keep a tab on the box-office numbers of your movies?

Yes, I do. I am a film child. So, that comes out of passion more than anything else. Also, my understanding of cinema has always been there.

Would you ever produce films or direct one?

I don’t think so, not really.

Would you ever like to share the frame with your cousin, Ranbir Kapoor? Have you been offered any scripts?

I would love to do a film with Ranbir, it will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him. So, never say never, and hopefully someone will write a script. I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best. I think both Ranbir and Ranveer (Singh) will take (Hindi) cinema to another level.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan. (IANS)

And who from the current lot of actresses?

I think Alia Bhatt.

What’s your regular day like, when you’re not working?

It’s as normal a day. But my time with my family and close friends is of utmost importance to me and very precious. On the days I am not working, I am only with them.

How do you like to unwind?

Travelling, reading books, surfing the internet, or just watching TV. I like two hours of TV in the evening and usually enjoy shows. I watch a lot of murder mysteries and thrillers. I am an early riser and like to sleep by 10.30pm. If we are not working, both Saif [Ali Khan; actor-husband] and I are knocked out early. On weekends, if we have family over, then we prefer spending time with them rather than going out.

Based on your experience, would you ever be interested in penning a column?

The problem is that they (media houses) keep asking me to write for them all the time. But I feel I cannot because it is a commitment to write every week. I can’t take that pressure. I would do it in my own time, if ever.

Lastly, a dialogue you associate with in your own journey...

Main apni favourite hoon (from Jab We Met; 2007). Anyway, people associate that with me, which is fine. Because I have the confidence and honestly I don’t care a damn. That is the way I have lived my life, and will always live it my way.

