Karenjit Kaur trailer: Sunny Leone’s boldest move ever is to tell her real story. Watch video

Bollywood star Sunny Leone, who will soon be seen in her own biopic, has unveiled the biopic’s first trailer and it is already taking the internet by storm. Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story trailer foreshadows the web series that will be aired on Zee5. The video opens with an anchor introducing Leone as “that which no Indian woman should be”. The video then shows glimpses of her early life - school, college and initial work assignments as an adult star. It promises to be as bold, brave, non-judgemental and unabashed about Sunny’s life as she is.

The show will revolve around the journey of Sunny, who was born Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada and will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and her subsequent rise in Bollywood.

While Sunny will play herself for the later part of her life, a South African actor has been finalised for the role of her husband, Daniel Webber. Rysa X plays Sunny’s younger version.

The content is not trying to hide any detail of Sunny’s life -- from her childhood when she was mocked for her looks, her father losing his job, she getting her first assignment as an adult star and the ignominy her family had to face for her career choice in a largely conservative community and Sunny’s decision to embrace her past and become the evolced celeb she is today. It appears Sunny has opened her life for her fans and the makers have decided to show it in minute detail.

“I am playing her innocent years between the age around 12-13 up to 15. I felt like the role was emotionally very challenging. I always wanted to play such types of roles that had a lot of emotional depth,” said Rysa. She will be seen as Sunny’s younger version in ZEE5’s show Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. She is all praise for Sunny whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. “I have nothing but respect for her. She has always been very gracious and made me feel comfortable,” Rysa had earlier said.

