Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tamil actor attempts suicide

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:55 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner is Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel declared runner-up

Television actor Karishma Tanna edged out television actor Karan Patel and actor-choreographer Dharmesh Yelande to win the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Karan and Dharmesh were adjudged the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi on Sunday attempted suicide following social media bullying by the followers of Naam Tamizhar party and accused its leader Seeman for mental harassment.

Shatrughan Sinha says Govinda was shunned by Bollywood after his bad phase: ‘He was better than 99% of actors’

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that Govinda was a brilliant actor who was shunned by Bollywood after he witnessed a bad phase in his career. Speaking to Republic TV, he said one of Govinda’s under-production films was ‘taken over due to some people’.

Ronjini Chakraborty says she has been replaced by a star kid: ‘You just have to move forward by working harder’

Actor Ronjini Chakraborty is slowly making her mark in the entertainment industry after her notable performances in Tumbbad and Article 15. The actor draws inspiration from late actor Irrfan Khan and says the kind of depth and understanding he had in his life reflected in his work.

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘Sunday binge on acid’, raves about burger made by Rhea Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek into her ‘Sunday binge on acid’ - watching a popular sitcom on her iPad while feasting on the ‘best burger’ made by producer Rhea Kapoor. In a video shared by her on Instagram, she is seen wearing polka-dotted pyjamas with her iPad in front of her and headphones on. She enjoys the burger while watching the show.

