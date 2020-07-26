Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘Sunday binge on acid’, raves about burger made by Rhea Kapoor

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek into her ‘Sunday binge on acid’ - watching a popular sitcom on her iPad while feasting on the ‘best burger’ made by producer Rhea Kapoor. In a video shared by her on Instagram, she is seen wearing polka-dotted pyjamas with her iPad in front of her and headphones on. She enjoys the burger while watching the show.

“Now that’s a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended). Love you,” Kareena wrote, making a reference to the time they worked together on Veere Di Wedding.

Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, revolved around the lives of four childhood friends and the trials and tribulations in their relationships. The film, which was released in 2018, was a success at the box office and earned more than Rs 100 crore.

In an Instagram interaction earlier this year, Rhea confirmed that a sequel to Veere Di Wedding is being planned. She had said, “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Last month, Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood. Her debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee, released on June 30, 2000. To commemorate the milestone, she shared a still of her first shot for the film and called it the ‘best decision I could have ever taken’.

Kareena was supposed to start shooting for Karan Johar’s period epic Takht earlier this year. Currently, the film is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it was to be shot extensively in Europe. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

