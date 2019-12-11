Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday give hilarious twist to Pati Patni Aur Woh pic in Bhumi Pednekar’s absence

bollywood

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have given a hilarious new twist to their announcement picture for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar. In Bhumi’s absence, the two found an unlikely replacement for her.

The picture, shared on Kartik’s Instagram page on Wednesday, shows him holding Ananya by the waist and looking deep into her eyes. However, on the other side, he is holding the hand of a sassy elderly man. The man is wearing a yellow turban and sunglasses. He appears to be smiling but the smile is hidden under his thick white moustache.

“Kartik Ananya Aur Woh Subtly moving on to the next one !! #PatiPatniAurWoh #Dostana2 Prep,” Kartik captioned the post. His fans could not stop laughing at the funny picture. “Aur woh looking very handsome,” wrote one. “Me with my GF...(i am the 1st one),” wrote another.

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the announcement picture for Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ananya had also shared funny pictures from the poster shoot of the film. One photo showed Kartik hugging their hair stylist while holding Ananya’s hand while another showed Ananya making a face, trying to avoid stepping over Bhumi’s saree. “If the making of the poster was this much fun imagine how fun the movie is!!” Ananya captioned the post.

Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name and also stars Aparshakti Khurana. The film collected Rs 9.10 crore at the box-office on day one and is on its way to cross the Rs 50 crore milestone within six days.

Upon the film’s release, Ananya penned a thank you note for the cast. The 21-year-old actor shared a group selfie with a caption that reads, “So much love for these people right here!! thank u @junochopra for being the first one to have faith in me for playing the “Woh” you’ve been the most supportive and wonderful producer a person could ask for! thank u @mudassar_as_is without you Tapasya would be “directionless” @bhumipednekar sharing on and off-screen space with you was a real treat @aparshakti_khurana u reaaaally killed it and finally - last but def not the least - @kartikaaryan you’ve been there for me throughout and been the most selfless, caring and genuine person - thanks for always having my back .”

