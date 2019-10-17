Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday look royal as they walk the ramp in their Pati Patni Aur Woh inspired looks

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:09 IST

The lead cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh including Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday saw the unveiling of the film posters on Wednesday. Later in the day, the trio went on to walk the ramp in wedding wear. The trio turned showstoppers for designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, reflecting their characters in the film.

Kartik walked the ramp in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a pink sherwani with mirror work. Bhumi took to the ramp twice, once in a traditional purple and pink lehenga and again in a peach lehenga paired with a dupatta. She plays his wife in the film. Ananya, who plays Kartik’s girlfriend, was a contrast in a quirky butterfly-themed top and a graphic skirt. She walked the ramp again in a similar white outfit.

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar walk the ramp. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar walk the ramp in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actors shake a leg on the ramp.

Besides the film poster, Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya had also shared their character posters from their film. Bhumi, who will be seen playing the onscreen wife of Kartik, donned a simple look, wearing a light green saree along with a physics book in her hand. “Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!! “ she wrote of her character Vedika, alongside the poster.

Ananya’s film poster has her donning a sassy look in a yellow top along with red sunglasses. Introducing her character as Tapasya, Ananya wrote, “Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!”

Karthik, who is playing the role of Chintu Tyagi, is seen wearing a blue shirt and pants along with a cross-shoulder sling bag on the poster. He sports a moustache as he rides a bike while giving a naughty wink.

Mudassar Aziz has directed the film, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

It is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, this year.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 09:05 IST