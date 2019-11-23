Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, fans wonder where is Sara Ali Khan. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday with all his co-stars from various films. Actors Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Janhvi Kapoor turned up for the party in Mumbai.

Kartik was seen posing for pictures in a white sweatshirt and dark pants with Kiara Advani, Kriti and others. Kartik’s Dostana 2 co-stars Janhvi and Lakshya arrived together for the party. She was seen in a pink dress while Lakshya was seen in an all-black outfit.

Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Ananya and Bhumi Pednekar wore their most glamourous outfits. Ananya was seen in a lacy black dress while Bhumi wore a bold pant suit. Kartik’s Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon was seen in a black dress with a pink satin scarf tied at the waist. She arrived for the party with her sister Nupur Sanon.

Kartik was seen at party with his parents. He was also seen posing with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has directed him in his upcoming sequel of Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. Kartik is rumoured to be dating Sara, which left many wondering why she was not seen by his side on his big day. However, Sara is currently vacationing in New York with her friends.

On his birthday, Kartik received a special surprise from his parents. He shared a series of pictures on his Instagram, where his parents. They seemed to have surprised him by sneaking into his house, decorating it with balloons, his childhood pictures, and two cakes.

Completely awestruck by the beautiful gesture of his parents, an ecstatic Kartik is seen cutting the cake with “Koki” written on it. “Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya,” he captioned the pictures.

