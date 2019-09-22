Kartik Aaryan shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan and labels it his ‘bucket list’, Honey Singh says ‘mine too’
Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly worked together for an advertisement and Kartik shared a sneak peek from the sets.bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:49 IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan just ticked an item from his bucketlist and it involves getting a chance to work with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B. “Bucket list... Amitabh Bachchan sir,” Kartik captioned the image.
It is reported that the actors were shooting for an advertisement a day ago in Mumbai. The advertisement will also feature Big B’s duplicate.
On seeing the post, Kartik’s fans congratulated him. “The two most handsome actors are sitting together,” an user said. Another commented: “Dreams do come true.”
Later, Kartik also reposted a picture from the sets of the shoot.
Ik Ucha lamba Kad 🚶🏻♂️ Time between Cut and Action 😬!! #Repost @viralbhayani ・・・ #kartikaaryan snapped at a shoot today 🔥🔥🔥 check my stories to find out his favourite snack in between shots 😁🍜. This was his shoot with #amitabhbachchan okay we got to wait and watch for this one to come out 😎 @viralbhayani
