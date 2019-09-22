Kartik Aaryan shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan and labels it his ‘bucket list’, Honey Singh says ‘mine too’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan just ticked an item from his bucketlist and it involves getting a chance to work with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B. “Bucket list... Amitabh Bachchan sir,” Kartik captioned the image.

It is reported that the actors were shooting for an advertisement a day ago in Mumbai. The advertisement will also feature Big B’s duplicate.

On seeing the post, Kartik’s fans congratulated him. “The two most handsome actors are sitting together,” an user said. Another commented: “Dreams do come true.”

Later, Kartik also reposted a picture from the sets of the shoot.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 18:18 IST