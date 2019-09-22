e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 22, 2019

Kartik Aaryan shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan and labels it his ‘bucket list’, Honey Singh says ‘mine too’

Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly worked together for an advertisement and Kartik shared a sneak peek from the sets.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:49 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aarayn reportedly shot for an ad.
Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aarayn reportedly shot for an ad.
         

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan just ticked an item from his bucketlist and it involves getting a chance to work with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B. “Bucket list... Amitabh Bachchan sir,” Kartik captioned the image.

It is reported that the actors were shooting for an advertisement a day ago in Mumbai. The advertisement will also feature Big B’s duplicate. 

View this post on Instagram

Bucket list ✅ 🙏🏻 @amitabhbachchan Sir 🎥

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also read: Katrina Kaif on her relationship with Salman Khan: ‘Its a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend’

On seeing the post, Kartik’s fans congratulated him. “The two most handsome actors are sitting together,” an user said. Another commented: “Dreams do come true.”

Later, Kartik also reposted a picture from the sets of the shoot.

 

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 18:18 IST

tags
trending topics
Howdy, ModiIndia vs South AfricaPM Modi in HoustonVirat KohliPM Narendra ModiAlia BhattDaughter’s Day 2019OnePlus TVReliance Jio FiberMaharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
Bollywood News
don't miss