Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, filming to begin in October

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:45 IST

Actor Kiara Advani has come on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kiara will play the female lead in the film which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s hit 2007 horror comedy.

A source confirmed Kiara’s casting to the daily and added that the filming shall begin in October. “The film is expected to go on the floors in October. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule,” the source said.

The sequel was announced in August when producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to share the news. “Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a stellar team. This project has been in the works for a while and I’m really looking forward to it. In cinemas on 31st July, 2020. More details soon,” Kumar tweeted.

He also shared two posters from the film with tagline: The Haunting Comedy Returns. The posters showed Kartik dressed in saffron robes and dark sunglasses, much like Akshay’s character in the original.

Kartik said he is excited to be a part of the film. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedy-supernatural thriller films and now being part of BB2 makes me really happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. It’s a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it on another level,” the actor said.

He also shared a still from the film on Instagram. “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram,” he captioned the photo.

Co-produced by Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar, Anees Bazmi is attached to direct. Anees said he is happy to collaborate with Kumar and Khetani again.

“Having worked with Bhushanji and Murad bhai on separate projects in the past, I’m now looking forward to collaborating with them on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I am also excited to work with Kartik. He is a very talented actor and has a great part in the film,” the director said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The film was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 10:42 IST