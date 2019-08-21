Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani pose by the seaside as they shoot for the horror comedy. See pic

bollywood

After the success of Kabir Singh, actor Kiara Advani has now moved on to her next project — Laxmmi Bomb. On Wednesday, she posted a picture from the shoot of the film.

Sharing the picture, she simply wrote “Laxmmi”. In the picture, she is standing with Akshay Kumar. Both are looking away from the camera, possibly in the direction of the sea beyond. In the distance, we can see colourful fishing boats and trawlers. People were quick to suggest that it could be Madh Island, off Mumbai’s coastline and a popular shooting destination.

On July 31, Kiara celebrated her 27th birthday and wishing her on her special day were a host of Bollywood celebrities. Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor were among those who wished the actor. She later threw a birthday bash, which was attended by her mentor Karan Johar and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara will next be seen next with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good News. She will also feature in the female-centric films Indoo Ki Jawani alongside Akshay Kumar, Sher Shah opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Netflix film Guilty.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of hit Tamil horror comedy, Kanchana. The Tamil original was directed by Raghava Lawrence who also starred in the film. Since then, there have been three more films as part of the Kanchana franchise. Raghava is directing the Hindi version too.

