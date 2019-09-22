Katrina Kaif on her relationship with Salman Khan: ‘Its a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend’

bollywood

Actor Katrina Kaif, who once dated Salman Khan and currently enjoys a cordial relationship with the Dabangg star, recently opened up about her breakup and called the relationship a learning curve. She was speaking at the India Today Conclave where she called Salman her true friend.

After dating Ranbir Kapoor for seven years, Katrina broke up with him in 2016. Post the breakup, there were reports that claimed Katrina got back with her rumoured ex, Salman. On being asked about the same, Katrina said, “Its a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He’s a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands besides his friends.”

Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose during a press conference ahead of the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai on September 5. ( AFP )

Talking about the relationship, she added, “It was a relationship, all relationships are a learning curve for all. It can get into your head, show you your fears, strengths, and it is also a beautiful experience. If it doesn’t work out, the takeaway is that you learn to look within, instead of blaming the other.”

Salman and Katrina have worked together in several hit films, including Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and the most recent, Bharat.

Asked if she plans to have a family anytime soon, the Bharat star said at the conclave, “I’ve always wanted a family. and I believe in marriage and that family is above all. It is an unbreakable bond and the No 1 driving force in my life.”

At the recent Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, Katrina spoke about her bond with Salman and said, “Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there.”

