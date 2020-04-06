Kartik Aaryan wonders why he hasn’t been invited to a roundtable despite success, Bhumi Pednekar tells him why

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan in a new interview with journalist Rajeev Masand asked why he hasn’t been invited to any of his famed roundtable interviews, despite appearing in several hit films. Kartik proceeded to invite three actors -- Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor -- to the chat to back him up.

In the humorous exchange, Kartik said, “I want to ask you a question sir. I’ve done so many films, have I done good work in them? But why haven’t you invited me to one of your roundtables?” Masand said, “I feel your best performance is ahead of you, and that’s the one I feel you should be on.” Kartik said that since he’s a relative newcomer, he could have been called on the newcomers’ roundtable.

Kartik then invited his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar to the call. Bhumi, continuing the humorous bit, said that the reason Kartik hasn’t been called is probably because he’s too method in his performances. “What mistakes have I made that I haven’t been invited to the roundtable, and you’ve been invited twice?” he asked. Bhumi said, “Kartik has really been in method for the last few years, maybe if he gets out of this method...” Bhumi pointed out that Kartik’s recent viral coronavirus video earned him a place on a roundtable.

He then invited his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon to the conversation. Kriti first scolded him for not being in touch, and said that she feels his pain because she, too, hasn’t been invited to the roundtable since her appearance on the newcomers’ roundtable six years ago.

Kartik finished the interaction by inviting his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who agreed with Masand that Kartik’s best performance was ahead of him. When Masand asked them what the status of Dostana 2 was, she said that now isn’t the right time to talk about it, considering the gravity of what is happening in the world.

