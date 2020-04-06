Kartik Aaryan dreamt he found the coronavirus vaccine. Here’s what the scene looked like

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:09 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been unleashing his humorous side amid coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

“Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai (Had a dream that I found the vaccine for coronavirus),” he joked. Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne.”

And Kartik was too quick to respond back. “You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can’t remove Biotechnology from bhai,” Kartik quipped. For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai’s D Y Patil College of Engineering.

He also posted a hilarious picture that shows him as an elderly man. The image was created with FaceApp, which enables users to edit their own or someone else’s face to make it appear older or younger. “Ageing gracefully in lockdown,” he wrote. He also joked, saying that it’s time to remake Baghban. “Let’s remake ‘Baghban’ now. Casting for heroines role... please send in your entries,”Kartik quipped.

Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

